UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:26 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 411,588 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 411,588 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 7,254,140 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,214,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 112,006 deaths from 1,979,893 cases. At least 524,855 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,883 deaths from 289,140 cases, Brazil with 38,406 deaths from 739,503 infections, Italy with 34,043 deaths from 235,561 cases, and France with 29,296 deaths from 191,394 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,046 infections with 78,357 recoveries.

Europe overall has 185,130 deaths from 2,318,773 cases, the United States and Canada have 119,958 deaths from 2,076,546 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 69,372 deaths from 1,411,279 cases, Asia 20,581 deaths from 734,260 cases, the middle East 10,887 deaths from 501,180 cases, Africa 5,529 deaths from 203,457 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,648 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Italy Brazil United States Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK President condemns unprovoked Indian firing ac ..

4 minutes ago

PM Khan exposing mafia gangs: Mian Zahid Hussain

13 minutes ago

Russian Security Service Prevents Terror Attack in ..

43 seconds ago

Moscow Court Rejects Apple's Request to Void Paten ..

44 seconds ago

COVID-19 Crisis Brought Israel, Russia Closer Toge ..

46 seconds ago

Widespread Use of Face Masks Can Prevent New Waves ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.