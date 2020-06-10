Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 411,588 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 411,588 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 7,254,140 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,214,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 112,006 deaths from 1,979,893 cases. At least 524,855 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,883 deaths from 289,140 cases, Brazil with 38,406 deaths from 739,503 infections, Italy with 34,043 deaths from 235,561 cases, and France with 29,296 deaths from 191,394 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,046 infections with 78,357 recoveries.

Europe overall has 185,130 deaths from 2,318,773 cases, the United States and Canada have 119,958 deaths from 2,076,546 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 69,372 deaths from 1,411,279 cases, Asia 20,581 deaths from 734,260 cases, the middle East 10,887 deaths from 501,180 cases, Africa 5,529 deaths from 203,457 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,648 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.