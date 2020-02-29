UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1700 GMT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:48 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 85,919, including 2,941 deaths, across 61 countries and territories by 1700 GMT on Saturday, according to a report gathered by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Friday, 1,802 new contaminations were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 79,251 cases, of which 2,835 were fatal. There were 427 new infections and 47 deaths there between 1700 GMT Friday and 1900 GMT Saturday.

A further 6,668 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began , including 106 deaths and 1,375 new cases.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (3,150 cases, 17 deaths, 813 new cases), Italy (1,128 cases, 29 deaths, 240 new cases), Iran (593 cases, 43 deaths, 205 new cases) and Japan (230 cases, 11 deaths, 20 new cases).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

