Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 131,460, with 4,923 deaths, across 116 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT on Wednesday, 7,360 new cases and 357 new deaths have been reported, mainly in Italy, Iran and Spain.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,793 cases, of which 3,169 were fatal. There have been 15 new infections and 11 deaths since 1700 GMT Wednesday, while 62,793 people have recovered from the virus.

Outside China, a total of 50,668 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 1,754 deaths. Some 7,345 cases are new, with 346 new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (1,016 deaths out of 15,113 cases), Iran (429 deaths, 10,075 cases), Spain (84 deaths and 2,968 cases) and South Korea (66 deaths, 7,869 cases).

Since 1700 GMT on Wednesday, Algeria, Austria, Azerbaijan, Guyana and Poland announced their first deaths, while Cuba and Jamaica confirmed the first coronavirus cases on their territory.

Asia recorded a total at 1700 GMT Thursday of 90,773 cases (3,253 deaths), Europe 27,741 cases (1,182 deaths), the Middle East 11,035 cases (440 deaths), US and Canada 1,416 cases (39 deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 207 cases (three deaths), Oceania 155 cases (three deaths), Africa 134 cases (three deaths).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.