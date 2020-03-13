Coronavirus Toll in Bosnia Reaches 18 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of those infected with coronavirus in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska has increased by five people up to 18, according to the country's Health Ministry.

According to a ministry communication on the morning of Friday, there were 13 coronavirus-positive people in the country, including nine in the Republika Srpska (RS) and three in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina - together these two territorial entities make up Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Since the latest epidemiological situation report at 11:45 a.m. [10:45 GMT], lab analysis in the RS university clinical center has confirmed the coronavirus in five more people," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the virus was found in young people, close contacts of an earlier infected individual - an important detail given that it has now been more or less established that elderly people are the age group most frequently succumbing to the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also confirmed the suicide of RS chief public health official Desimir Milic earlier in the day and urged media not to link it to his professional capacity and the current epidemiological situation.