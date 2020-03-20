Coronavirus Toll in Finland Increases by 50 Cases to 450

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has updated its situation report for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to say that the country now has roughly 450 verified cases

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has updated its situation report for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to say that the country now has roughly 450 verified cases.

The latest THL update on Thursday stated 400 cases.

"By 20 March, approximately 450 laboratory-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Finland.

This figure is based on laboratory-confirmed figures collected manually by THL directly from the hospital districts," the statement read.

Finland was one of the first countries where the coronavirus was detected after its initial outbreak in China. The country has since declared a state of emergency and introduced a set of measures to curb the disease's spread, including the closure of educational institutions, a ban on public gatherings, and border checks.