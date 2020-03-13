Coronavirus Toll in Israel Rises to 127 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of Israelis who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached 127 amid the nations struggling to contain the spread, Israel's Health Ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of Israelis who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached 127 amid the nations struggling to contain the spread, Israel's Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the statement, only two of the infected individuals are in critical condition and the condition of five others is assessed as moderate.

Amid the pandemic, Israel introduced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals and limited the entry to tourists with pre-arranged accommodation where they can implement the quarantine. Additionally, all public gatherings of more than 100 people, including religious events, have been suspended and schools closed.