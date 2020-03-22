Coronavirus Toll in Mexico Increases by 48 Cases to 251 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Mexico has increased by 48 to a total of 251 over the past day in addition to 697 suspected cases, the Mexican Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico is 251 in addition to 697 reported suspected cases," Health Ministry Director of Epidemiology Jose Luis Alomia said at a press conference, adding that the fatalities count two cases and 14 percent of infected individuals had recovered.

He also said that only 10 percent of all diagnosed patients get hospitalized, while the rest normally are kept in isolation at home.

According to Mexico's Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the Federal district of Mexico is expected to account for the majority of COVID-19 cases, but it is also the one with the highest availability of hospitals and urgent medical care facilities.

The Mexican government will not consider suspending operations due to the pandemic, but the ministers and staff will closely observe the social distancing guidelines, it follows from the press conference. The government has stressed the importance of maintaining economic activity for the country to be able to adequately respond to the spread of the pandemic.

Mexico currently keeps its air traffic active and borders open, albeit a set of restrictions is being agreed upon with the United States at the moment.