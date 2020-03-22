UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll In Mexico Increases By 48 Cases To 251 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Coronavirus Toll in Mexico Increases by 48 Cases to 251 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Mexico has increased by 48 to a total of 251 over the past day in addition to 697 suspected cases, the Mexican Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico is 251 in addition to 697 reported suspected cases," Health Ministry Director of Epidemiology Jose Luis Alomia said at a press conference, adding that the fatalities count two cases and 14 percent of infected individuals had recovered.

He also said that only 10 percent of all diagnosed patients get hospitalized, while the rest normally are kept in isolation at home.

According to Mexico's Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the Federal district of Mexico is expected to account for the majority of COVID-19 cases, but it is also the one with the highest availability of hospitals and urgent medical care facilities.

The Mexican government will not consider suspending operations due to the pandemic, but the ministers and staff will closely observe the social distancing guidelines, it follows from the press conference. The government has stressed the importance of maintaining economic activity for the country to be able to adequately respond to the spread of the pandemic.

Mexico currently keeps its air traffic active and borders open, albeit a set of restrictions is being agreed upon with the United States at the moment.

Related Topics

Traffic United States Mexico Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

10 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

10 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

10 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

11 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.