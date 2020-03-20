Coronavirus Toll in Slovenia Increases by 22 Cases to 341 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Slovenian Health Ministry said on Friday that 22 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total to 341 verified cases, with one fatality.

The latest update on Thursday stated 319 cases, with one fatality.

"By 2 p.m. (13:00 GMT), the coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 341 people following 10,900 tests," the ministry said in a statement.

The set of anti-COVID-19 measures in Slovenia is similar to that of most other states in Europe. Since March 16, the Eastern European country has temporarily closed public institutions, such as museums and libraries, and businesses providing entertainment and recreational services, such as cinemas and hairdressing salons. Public gatherings over 100 people in closed spaces are under ban. Public transportation and air traffic have also been suspended.