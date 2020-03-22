UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll In Turkey Increases By 277 Cases, Death Toll By 12 Cases In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Turkey has increased from 670 to 947 and the number of fatalities from 9 to 21 in the past 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,953 coronavirus tests were carried out, of which 277 were positive.

The number of cases has reached 947. We lost 12 more elderly people today. A total of 21 people died," Koca said on Twitter.

His latest update on Thursday stated an increase of the COVID-19 infection toll in Turkey from 359 to 670, including nine fatalities.

As of Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases globally has reached 266,000 with more than 11,000 fatalities, according to World Health Organization.

