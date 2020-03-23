UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll In Ukraine Increases By 26 Cases To 73 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:00 AM

Coronavirus Toll in Ukraine Increases by 26 Cases to 73 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Ukraine has reached 73, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said.

"We have recorded 73 cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Ukraine. According to the Center of public health, as of 10.30 p.m. [20:30 GMT] on March 22, there are 73 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which three are fatal and one patient has recovered and already been discharged from the hospital.

Over the past day, 26 new cases were detected," the ministry's press service said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian government has quarantined all educational institutions and banned public gatherings, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Transport systems went under drastic restrictions: the subway closed on Tuesday and all public transport in Kiev are now allowed to carry no more than 10 people and only subject to all of them wearing medical masks.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED14.3 bn of excess liquidity withdrawn by CBUAE ..

2 hours ago

Members&#039; safety, health priority, says AFC ch ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centr ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.