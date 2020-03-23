Coronavirus Toll in Ukraine Increases by 26 Cases to 73 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Ukraine has reached 73, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said.

"We have recorded 73 cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Ukraine. According to the Center of public health, as of 10.30 p.m. [20:30 GMT] on March 22, there are 73 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which three are fatal and one patient has recovered and already been discharged from the hospital.

Over the past day, 26 new cases were detected," the ministry's press service said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian government has quarantined all educational institutions and banned public gatherings, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Transport systems went under drastic restrictions: the subway closed on Tuesday and all public transport in Kiev are now allowed to carry no more than 10 people and only subject to all of them wearing medical masks.