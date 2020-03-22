UrduPoint.com
Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:40 AM

Coronavirus Toll in Venezuela Increases by 28 Cases to 70 - Minister of Communication

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez said at a press conference on Saturday that 28 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 70 cases with no verified fatalities.

The latest update on Friday stated 42 cases, with no fatalities.

"At the moment, 70 cases of COVID-19 infection have been diagnosed in Venezuela, including two people in critical condition and 15 people who have recovered," Rodriguez said.

According to the Venezuelan official, all recorded cases have been imported from Europe, Colombia, the United States and Panama.

Venezuela is among the countries that went on a nationwide quarantine to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic. As of Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases globally has reached 266,000 with more than 11,000 fatalities, according to World Health Organization.

More Stories From World

