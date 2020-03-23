Coronavirus Toll in Venezuela Reaches 77 - President

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Venezuela has increased by seven to a total of 77 over the past day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

"Venezuela has recorded 77 cases, all of them were imported," Maduro said in an address broadcast on Twitter.

The latest update by Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez on Sunday stated 70 cases with no fatalities. He, too, said that all recorded cases had been imported, namely from Europe, Colombia, the United States and Panama.

Venezuela is among the countries that went on a nationwide quarantine to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic. As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases globally went above 292,000 with more than 12,700 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization.