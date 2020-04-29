Coronavirus toll tops 130,000 dead in Europe: AFP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 130,000 people have died in Europe from the coronavirus, three quarters of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1300 GMT Wednesday.

With a total of 130,002 people dead for 1,433,753 infected, Europe is the continent hardest hit by the pandemic which has killed 217,727 people in the world. Italy has lost 27,359 lives, Spain 24,275, France 23,660 and Britain 21,678.