UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll Tops 130,000 Dead In Europe: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Coronavirus toll tops 130,000 dead in Europe: AFP

More than 130,000 people have died in Europe from the coronavirus, three quarters of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1300 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 130,000 people have died in Europe from the coronavirus, three quarters of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1300 GMT Wednesday.

With a total of 130,002 people dead for 1,433,753 infected, Europe is the continent hardest hit by the pandemic which has killed 217,727 people in the world. Italy has lost 27,359 lives, Spain 24,275, France 23,660 and Britain 21,678.

Related Topics

Dead World Europe France Died Spain Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

36 minutes ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

51 minutes ago

Cotton cultivation should be completed by May 31

2 minutes ago

Naval Chief presides over Command and Staff Confer ..

2 minutes ago

22 corona patients under treatment at General Hosp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.