Coronavirus-Tracking App in Italy to Be Used on Voluntary Basis Only - Conte

A mobile application for tracking the coronavirus will be offered in Italy on a voluntary basis only, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday speaking at the Senate

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A mobile application for tracking the coronavirus will be offered in Italy on a voluntary basis only, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday speaking at the Senate.

"The application will be offered on a voluntary, not mandatory basis, and we will ensure that those who do not want to download it will not be subject to limitations or prejudices," Conte said.

The Italian government has chosen the application called Immuni to help track the spread of coronavirus in order to better manage the exit from the state of emergency, or "phase two.

" The app will be voluntary, anonymous and will use Bluetooth technology. It is expected to be tested in a few regions first and then extended.

Smartphones with the app can register the presence of other app users when they are within feet of one another. If an application user reports a positive coronavirus diagnosis, the app can inform people with whom they have been in contact recently.