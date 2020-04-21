UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus-Tracking App In Italy To Be Used On Voluntary Basis Only - Conte

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:46 PM

Coronavirus-Tracking App in Italy to Be Used on Voluntary Basis Only - Conte

A mobile application for tracking the coronavirus will be offered in Italy on a voluntary basis only, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday speaking at the Senate

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A mobile application for tracking the coronavirus will be offered in Italy on a voluntary basis only, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday speaking at the Senate.

"The application will be offered on a voluntary, not mandatory basis, and we will ensure that those who do not want to download it will not be subject to limitations or prejudices," Conte said.

The Italian government has chosen the application called Immuni to help track the spread of coronavirus in order to better manage the exit from the state of emergency, or "phase two.

" The app will be voluntary, anonymous and will use Bluetooth technology. It is expected to be tested in a few regions first and then extended.

Smartphones with the app can register the presence of other app users when they are within feet of one another. If an application user reports a positive coronavirus diagnosis, the app can inform people with whom they have been in contact recently.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Technology Mobile Italy From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests, ann ..

1 minute ago

RTA runs Ramadan proramme to support senior Emirat ..

16 minutes ago

FNC Defence Committee discusses draft law on witne ..

31 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Warns of Possible N ..

29 seconds ago

Council Of Europe Taskforce Warns of Corruption Ri ..

32 seconds ago

Japan's Coronavirus Tally Passes 12,000 - Reports

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.