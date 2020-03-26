UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Transmission During Pregnancy Rare But Possible: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Coronavirus transmission during pregnancy rare but possible: study

Chinese scientists reported Thursday it is possible, although rare, for pregnant mothers with the COVID-19 illness to pass the infection down to their babies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese scientists reported Thursday it is possible, although rare, for pregnant mothers with the COVID-19 illness to pass the infection down to their babies.

The team followed 33 pregnant women from Wuhan, the city where the disease behind a deadly pandemic was first identified -- and found that three babies were infected with the new coronavirus at birth (a rate of nine percent, albeit in a very small sample).

They reported their findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics, where they wrote: "Because strict infection control and prevention procedures were implemented during the delivery, it is likely that the sources of SARS-CoV-2 in the neonates' upper respiratory tracts or anuses were maternal in origin." SARS-CoV-2 is the technical name for the virus.

All three of the infected babies were male, and all were delivered by cesarean because their mothers had COVID-19 associated pneumonia.

In addition, one of them was delivered prematurely, at 31 weeks, because of fetal distress, and required resuscitation.

The two babies that were delivered on time experienced lethargy and fever, and one had pneumonia. Both were treated in intensive care units and tested negative for the virus on the sixth day of life.

The premature baby experienced the most severe illness including pneumonia, shortness of breath and sepsis, which all eventually resolved with treatment in intensive care including ventilation, antibiotics and caffeine, while his coronavirus test returned negative on his seventh day of life.

All three survived.

Chinese experts have previously reported it may be possible that so-called "vertical transmission" from pregnant mothers to babies can occur after a newborn was detected with the virus 30 hours after birth.

This might be occurring across the placenta, or during the process of childbirth.

"Therefore, it is crucial to screen pregnant women and implement strict infection control measures, quarantine of infected mothers, and close monitoring" of newborns, the team concluded.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Male May Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM’s economic revival package lauded: Mian Zahid ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Chad an ..

11 minutes ago

PCB to make contribution in fight against COVID-19

21 minutes ago

Tecno Partners Tiktok For #CAMONSHOW Challenge

26 minutes ago

Solid Waste Association offers all out support to ..

32 minutes ago

PTA Conducts Quality of Service Surveys

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.