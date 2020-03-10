Coronavirus Treatment Should Comply With Anti-Doping Rules - Russian Anti-Doping Agency

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Athletes undergoing coronavirus treatment should check prescribed medicines for compliance with anti-doping guidelines, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, the deputy director general of the Russian anti-doping agency, Rusada, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Athletes and staff members are not safe from diseases, including coronavirus, and require therapy. But they must not break anti-doping rules," Pakhnotskaya said.

There is currently no cure or vaccine against the COVID-19 viral disease and patients who contract the virus receive symptomatic treatment.

"All athletes must use the drug reference service to check their medicines," the anti-doping official said, adding that any anti-COVID-19 drug will need to be certified and added to the database.

The virus has infected over 114,000 people worldwide. Its rapid spread has wrought havoc to the scheduling of sports events globally, with tournaments being postponed or played in empty stadiums.

