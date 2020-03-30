UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: US Military Hospital Ship Arrives In New York

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Coronavirus: US military hospital ship arrives in New York

A military hospital ship arrived in New York Monday as America's coronavirus epicenter prepares to fight the peak of the pandemic that has killed over 2,500 people across the US

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A military hospital ship arrived in New York Monday as America's coronavirus epicenter prepares to fight the peak of the pandemic that has killed over 2,500 people across the US.

The navy's 1,000-bed USNS Comfort entered a Manhattan pier around 10:45 am (1545 GMT).

It will treat non-virus-related patients, helping to ease the burden of hospitals overwhelmed by the crisis.

Related Topics

Manhattan New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

25 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

36 minutes ago

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing sit ..

58 minutes ago

Air Chief expresses grief over Azam's death

2 minutes ago

Four stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

April 1st to be a Day to pay rich tribute to healt ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.