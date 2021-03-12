Coronavirus Vaccination to Be Key Driver to Global Growth - Biden

Coronavirus vaccination around the world will be a critical tool to maintain economic growth in 2021, US President Joe Biden said on Friday

"Increased vaccination will be a key driver in global growth this year," Biden said during a virtual meeting with the Prime Ministers of Japan, India and Australia.

Biden said that on Thursday he signed into law the American Rescue Act, which provides $1.

9 trillion to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The measure seeks to help Americans go through the pandemic and return the US economy on the path of recovery.

In a televised address on Thursday night, Biden said the US government will try to increase the vaccination rate from 1 million people per day to 2 million people per day and pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated while at the same time continue wearing masks and keeping physical distancing protocols.