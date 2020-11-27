UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Vaccination With Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Will Be Seasonal - Vector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Coronavirus vaccination with the EpiVacCorona vaccine, developed by Russia's Vector research center, will be seasonal, but the exact pace is yet to be determined, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Friday.

'"I believe vaccination will be seasonal, but we are yet to study the frequency of ... re-vaccination.

After two injections, re-vaccination will be needed in at least six or maybe 10 months. As for the level of immunity stability after re-vaccination, we hope re-vaccination will be needed once every three years," Alexander Ryzhikov said at a press conference.

The scientist also noted that the immunity formed after contracting COVID-19 is not stable and only protects a person during five to seven months, while the immunity formed after vaccination is more stable.

