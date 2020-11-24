Coronavirus Vaccination With Sputnik V to Be Free of Charge for Russian Citizens - RDIF

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Coronavirus vaccination with the Sputnik V vaccine will be free of charge for the Russian citizens, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed on Tuesday.

"For Russian citizens, vaccination with Sputnik V will be free of charge," the RDIF said in a press release.

For international markets, one dose of the two-component vaccine will cost less than $10.