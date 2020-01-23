Coronavirus Vaccine May Be Expected by Summer- Epidemic Preparedness Innovations Coalition

A vaccine for the new coronavirus may be expected by the summer already, the CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said on Thursday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) A vaccine for the new coronavirus may be expected by the summer already, the CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said on Thursday.

"On the timeline, I mentioned by summer, but it depends on how development programs are going on .

.. And on how regulatory partners work with us," Richard Hatchett said at a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The death toll from the new type of coronavirus, originating in China's Wuhan, has already reached 17. The city has been quarantined.