Coronavirus Vaccine May Be Registered in EU in December or Early 2021 - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A vaccine against COVID-19 can be registered in the EU in December or early next year, vaccination will begin at the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Thursday following a video conference with members of the EU Council.

"We are counting on registration [of vaccines] in Europe in December or shortly after the New Year. And then, of course, vaccination will begin," Merkel said, adding that the European Commission is currently negotiating with US and European pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines.

According to Merkel, most EU countries are currently discussing the procedure for conducting vaccinations, first of all, it is planned to vaccinate medical staff of hospitals and people from at-risk groups.