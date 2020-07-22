Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Free of Charge for Population in Bolivia - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Bolivia expects to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the coming month and distribute it among the population of a free of charge basis, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Bolivia's vaccine will be free of charge," Bolivian deputy health minister, Miguel Angel Delgado said after a meeting with representatives of the University of Oxford that is engaged in the vaccine development.

The Health Ministry noted that it would receive this vaccine either in the form of donations or purchase it, but the population will not pay for it.

The vaccine in the United Kingdom is being developed by two institutions: the University of Oxford and the Imperial College London.

The Oxford vaccine began trials on humans on April 23. Shortly later, it became known that the university team was partnering with the Cambridge-based AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company.

On Monday, Oxford University scientists published the results of the first phase of clinical trials conducted on 1,077 participants. Early findings have shown that the vaccine stimulates the production of both antibodies and virus-fighting T-cells.

Bolivia is one of the first countries in the list to receive the vaccine developed by this university.