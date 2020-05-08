UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Vaccines To Change With Virus - Expert

Fri 08th May 2020

There exists a mechanism that will allow any future vaccine against the new coronavirus to be adjusted to counter mutations, the deputy chief of the German infectious control institute said Thursday

There is currently no proven vaccine to prevent infection with the virus. US and UK researchers have meanwhile observed hundreds of its mutations.

"There have been many reports about mutations but these mutations have so far had no effect on how dangerous the virus is or its immunity... If a mutation happens that allows it to escape the vaccine � which does not exist yet � the vaccine will need to be adjusted," Lars Schaade of Robert Koch Institute said.

He told reporters that the same mechanism is used to adjust the vaccine to deal with emerging strains of flu, but mutations seen in the new coronavirus have been so small they do not amount to a different strain.

