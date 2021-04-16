UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Variants Account For Almost 50% Of All New Cases In US - White House

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:26 PM

Coronavirus Variants Account for Almost 50% of All New Cases in US - White House

The coronavirus variants represent almost half of all new cases in the United States, White House Senior Adviser on the COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt said during a briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The coronavirus variants represent almost half of all new cases in the United States, White House Senior Adviser on the COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt said during a briefing on Friday.

"Right now these variants account for nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States," Slavitt said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief Rochelle Walensky said during the briefing that B.1.1.7 or the British variant of the novel coronavirus represents 44 percent of the cases during the week of March 27 and the CDC expects the prevalence of this variant to be higher by now.

Earlier on Friday, the Biden administration announced the US government will invest $1.7 billion into doing more genomic sequencing to better monitor and prevent the coronavirus variants from emerging.

Related Topics

White House United States March All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK ASB dealt some 2198 welfare issues of ex servi ..

16 minutes ago

Poland Denies Sending Contaminated Samples From Cr ..

16 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide relief through various p ..

16 minutes ago

Former Wales and Lions great John Dawes dies, aged ..

16 minutes ago

Wales and Lions great John Dawes dies, aged 80

16 minutes ago

Lahore High Court forwards names of judges for pos ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.