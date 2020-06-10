Coronavirus Was Main Reason of Over 2,500 Deaths in Moscow in May - Health Authorities

Coronavirus was the main reason of over 2,500 fatalities in Moscow in May, the city's Healthcare Department said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Coronavirus was the main reason of over 2,500 fatalities in Moscow in May, the city's Healthcare Department said on Wednesday.

"A total of 2,757 people died of COVID as the Primary reason in May," the department said in a statement.

The death toll was higher in May than in April due to the fact that the city reached its incidence peak in the end of April, and the mortality peak usually is registered exactly two or three weeks later, the Healthcare Department explained.