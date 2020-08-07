Coronavirus: weekly global developments

Here is a weekly roundup of developments in the coronavirus crisis: The United States, India and Brazil have reported the highest number of new cases in the last seven days -- 56,000, 54,000 and 43,000 respectively in average daily infections, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Here is a weekly roundup of developments in the coronavirus crisis: The United States, India and Brazil have reported the highest number of new cases in the last seven days -- 56,000, 54,000 and 43,000 respectively in average daily infections, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Friday.

The number of new cases is dropping overall in the US (down 14 percent compared with seven days previously) and Brazil (down six percent), but rising in India (up 10 percent), where on Friday the country topped two million total officially registered infections.

Of the countries that have reported more than 1,000 cases a day, infections are rising fastest in the Philippines (101 percent increase, 4,300 new daily cases), which placed a quarter of its population back under lockdown on Tuesday.

Japan is next (81 percent increase, 1,400 new daily cases), then Spain (60 percent, 3,500), Peru (32 percent, 6,800), France (28 percent, 1,300), and Colombia (20 percent, 10,200).

The biggest declines in new cases have been recorded in Pakistan (dropping by 48 percent, 600 new cases a day), Israel (down 31 percent, 1,300) Saudi Arabia (down 28 percent, 1,400), South Africa (down 24 percent, 8,000), Kazakhstan (down 24 percent, 1,200) and Bangladesh (down 24 percent, 2,100).

The number of registered cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases, others are prioritising testing for contact tracing and many poor countries only have limited testing capacities.

The regions where the virus spread is accelerating are Oceania (up 22 percent compared with the previous week), Asia (up 10 percent), and Europe (up 10 percent).

It is slowing down in Africa (down 18 percent), which on Thursday topped one million total officially registered cases, in the middle East (down 16 percent) and US/Canada (down 14 percent).

In Latin America and the Caribbean it remains more or less stable (up by 1 percent), which is also the case at a global level (a drop of two percent).

The US has registered the most deaths over the last seven days (1,170 per day), ahead of Brazil (1,030), India (820), Mexico (650), Colombia (300) and South Africa (260).

The pandemic has killed at least 715,343 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, with at least 19 million cases registered.

The US remains the hardest-hit country with at least 160,104 fatalities, followed by Brazil (98,493), Mexico (50,517), Britain (46,413) and India (41,585).