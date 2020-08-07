UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Weekly Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:39 PM

Coronavirus: weekly global developments

Here is a weekly roundup of developments in the coronavirus crisis: The United States, India and Brazil have reported the highest number of new cases in the last seven days -- 56,000, 54,000 and 43,000 respectively in average daily infections, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Here is a weekly roundup of developments in the coronavirus crisis: The United States, India and Brazil have reported the highest number of new cases in the last seven days -- 56,000, 54,000 and 43,000 respectively in average daily infections, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Friday.

The number of new cases is dropping overall in the US (down 14 percent compared with seven days previously) and Brazil (down six percent), but rising in India (up 10 percent), where on Friday the country topped two million total officially registered infections.

Of the countries that have reported more than 1,000 cases a day, infections are rising fastest in the Philippines (101 percent increase, 4,300 new daily cases), which placed a quarter of its population back under lockdown on Tuesday.

Japan is next (81 percent increase, 1,400 new daily cases), then Spain (60 percent, 3,500), Peru (32 percent, 6,800), France (28 percent, 1,300), and Colombia (20 percent, 10,200).

The biggest declines in new cases have been recorded in Pakistan (dropping by 48 percent, 600 new cases a day), Israel (down 31 percent, 1,300) Saudi Arabia (down 28 percent, 1,400), South Africa (down 24 percent, 8,000), Kazakhstan (down 24 percent, 1,200) and Bangladesh (down 24 percent, 2,100).

The number of registered cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases, others are prioritising testing for contact tracing and many poor countries only have limited testing capacities.

The regions where the virus spread is accelerating are Oceania (up 22 percent compared with the previous week), Asia (up 10 percent), and Europe (up 10 percent).

It is slowing down in Africa (down 18 percent), which on Thursday topped one million total officially registered cases, in the middle East (down 16 percent) and US/Canada (down 14 percent).

In Latin America and the Caribbean it remains more or less stable (up by 1 percent), which is also the case at a global level (a drop of two percent).

The US has registered the most deaths over the last seven days (1,170 per day), ahead of Brazil (1,030), India (820), Mexico (650), Colombia (300) and South Africa (260).

The pandemic has killed at least 715,343 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, with at least 19 million cases registered.

The US remains the hardest-hit country with at least 160,104 fatalities, followed by Brazil (98,493), Mexico (50,517), Britain (46,413) and India (41,585).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Bangladesh Israel Poor Europe China France Spain Brazil Peru South Africa United States Saudi Arabia Philippines Kazakhstan Colombia Mexico Middle East December Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

26 minutes ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

President for evolving strategy to lower populatio ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting held to review matters related to wheat sm ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.