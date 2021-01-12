UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corporate America Suspends Political Donations After Attack On US Capitol

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Corporate America Suspends Political Donations After Attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Corporations across America, including Big Tech companies Microsoft, Facebook and Google, announced that they were pulling the plug on all political donations after last week's attack on the US Capitol by a mob made up of President Donald Trump's supporters.

"Microsoft's political action committee decided last Friday that it will not make any political donations until after it assesses the implications of last week's events," microsoft said in a statement on Monday similarly worded to those issued by other US businesses. "The PAC regularly pauses its donations in the first quarter of a new Congress, but it will take additional steps this year to consider these recent events and consult with employees."

Some companies, including credit card giant American Express, said they were  reevaluating political contributions due to the actions of lawmakers who tried to prevent President-elect Joe Biden's transition to power.

"Last week's attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our American Express Blue Box values; therefore, the AXP PAC will not support them," Amex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J.

Squeri said in a statement.

Aside from Microsoft and Amex, Facebook, Google, AT&T and Aibnb in statements said they were putting political donations on hold. US media reports said most major US financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have initiated a similar freeze, pending review.

Shock and outrage has seized the United States since Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol last Wednesday to try and block Congress' affirmation of the Electoral College vote for Biden. Five people, including a policeman on duty and a former woman air force veteran who supported Trumpdied in the riots.

Later on Wednesday, Republican Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Tommy Tuberville, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Marshall, John Kennedy, Cynthia Lummis and Rick Scott voted to overturn the results of the Electoral College that certified Biden's presidential election win in November. Their attempt failed and Congress upheld the victory of Biden, a Democrat, who will be sworn in on January 20.

Trump,  who has refused to concede to Biden since the election, is under pressure now to resign or be forced out of office before his term ends in the next nine days.

Related Topics

Election Attack Riots Google Vote Facebook Trump Died United States Turkish Lira January November Congress Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

3 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

4 hours ago

â€˜Safe Family, Safe Communityâ€™ forum between UA ..

4 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

4 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

3 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.