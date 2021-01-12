Corporate America Suspends Political Donations After Attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Corporations across America, including Big Tech companies Microsoft, Facebook and Google, announced that they were pulling the plug on all political donations after last week's attack on the US Capitol by a mob made up of President Donald Trump's supporters.

"Microsoft's political action committee decided last Friday that it will not make any political donations until after it assesses the implications of last week's events," microsoft said in a statement on Monday similarly worded to those issued by other US businesses. "The PAC regularly pauses its donations in the first quarter of a new Congress, but it will take additional steps this year to consider these recent events and consult with employees."

Some companies, including credit card giant American Express, said they were reevaluating political contributions due to the actions of lawmakers who tried to prevent President-elect Joe Biden's transition to power.

"Last week's attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our American Express Blue Box values; therefore, the AXP PAC will not support them," Amex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J.

Squeri said in a statement.

Aside from Microsoft and Amex, Facebook, Google, AT&T and Aibnb in statements said they were putting political donations on hold. US media reports said most major US financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have initiated a similar freeze, pending review.

Shock and outrage has seized the United States since Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol last Wednesday to try and block Congress' affirmation of the Electoral College vote for Biden. Five people, including a policeman on duty and a former woman air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the riots.

Later on Wednesday, Republican Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Tommy Tuberville, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Marshall, John Kennedy, Cynthia Lummis and Rick Scott voted to overturn the results of the Electoral College that certified Biden's presidential election win in November. Their attempt failed and Congress upheld the victory of Biden, a Democrat, who will be sworn in on January 20.

Trump, who has refused to concede to Biden since the election, is under pressure now to resign or be forced out of office before his term ends in the next nine days.