Corpses Of Coronavirus Victims Still Stored In Brooklyn Freezer Trucks - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:20 AM

Corpses of Coronavirus Victims Still Stored in Brooklyn Freezer Trucks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The bodies of roughly 650 New Yorkers who died from COVID-19 are still being stored in freezer trucks in Brooklyn, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), many of the bodies are of people whose families cannot be located or who cannot afford to bury their relatives, the newspaper said on Sunday.

Dina Maniotis, the executive deputy commissioner for the OCME who oversaw the unit's pandemic response, told the Wall Street Journal that the city was disposing of the remains, albeit slowly.

An OCME spokesperson told the newspaper that the emergency disaster morgue set up in April on the 39th Street Pier in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood was going to remain open until at least the coronavirus pandemic is declared over.

The United States has over 256,700 coronavirus deaths registered, which is the highest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world. The state of New York alone has confirmed over 34,300 deaths from COVID-19.

More Stories From World

