UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Correa Says Court Proceedings In Ecuador Aimed To Keep Him From Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:07 PM

Correa Says Court Proceedings in Ecuador Aimed to Keep Him From Elections

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa told Sputnik that the judicial proceedings that were triggered against him in his country are aimed at preventing him from participating in the upcoming 2021 elections

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa told Sputnik that the judicial proceedings that were triggered against him in his country are aimed at preventing him from participating in the upcoming 2021 elections.

"The judicial proceedings against me are intended to prevent me from returning to the country and prevent my possible participation in the [2021] elections. They know that the polls show that we are doing very well. Do not underestimate hate. Some people live only for the sake of hate and I believe that this feeling is stronger than love. Some people live to hate me," Correa said.

Correa was speaking from Brussels, the city where he had been residing since he left the presidency.

He served as the country's president from 2007-2017.

Late Thursday, Ecuador's National Court of Justice ordered pre-trial detention for Correa over an alleged corruption scheme. Former vice president Jorge Glas and several other high-ranking officials are also on the detention list.

According to the prosecution, the former head of state is involved in the bribery and corruption case in the largest political party in Ecuador, PAIS Alliance, which he founded. The prosecutor's office says that he refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

Correa is currently outside Ecuador. November 2018, the media reported that Correa allegedly requested asylum from Belgium, but the ex-president denied this information.

Related Topics

Corruption Brussels Alliance Ecuador Belgium November 2018 Media From Court Love

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches New Distributed Operating System, ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singapore President on Na ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan to host World Tourism Forum next year

1 minute ago

18 kanal land retrieved;39 shops demolished in Fai ..

1 minute ago

Chairman NAB directs tightening Panama case Prosec ..

1 minute ago

Over 500 million Rohingya refugees receive identit ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.