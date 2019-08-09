Correa Says Court Proceedings in Ecuador Aimed to Keep Him From Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa told Sputnik that the judicial proceedings that were triggered against him in his country are aimed at preventing him from participating in the upcoming 2021 elections.

"The judicial proceedings against me are intended to prevent me from returning to the country and prevent my possible participation in the [2021] elections. They know that the polls show that we are doing very well. Do not underestimate hate. Some people live only for the sake of hate and I believe that this feeling is stronger than love. Some people live to hate me," Correa said.

Correa was speaking from Brussels, the city where he had been residing since he left the presidency.

He served as the country's president from 2007-2017.

Late Thursday, Ecuador's National Court of Justice ordered pre-trial detention for Correa over an alleged corruption scheme. Former vice president Jorge Glas and several other high-ranking officials are also on the detention list.

According to the prosecution, the former head of state is involved in the bribery and corruption case in the largest political party in Ecuador, PAIS Alliance, which he founded. The prosecutor's office says that he refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

Correa is currently outside Ecuador. November 2018, the media reported that Correa allegedly requested asylum from Belgium, but the ex-president denied this information.