CORRECTION - Assad Wins Presidential Election in Syria With 95.1%

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Incumbent president Bashar Assad won the presidential elections in Syria with 95.1 percent of the vote, Syrian parliament speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said.

"For the candidate Bashar Assad ” 13,540,860 votes ... he won, receiving an absolute majority of votes. The total number of those who had a right to vote ” 18,107,109, of them 14,239,140 voted. Assad received 95.1 percent of the vote," Sabbagh said.

Thus, the turnout at the election was 78.64 percent.

Assad, who has been president since 2000, is elected for another seven-year term.

In the previous election in 2014, he received more than 88 percent of the vote.

The presidential election in Syria took place on May 26. More than 12,000 polling stations were open from 7 a.m. to midnight. According to official data, the voting took place in all provinces without violations.

Members of Russia's parliamentary delegation told Sputnik that the electoral process took place without violations in the framework of all international rules.