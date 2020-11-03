KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Fourteen soldiers and 10 civilians were taken to the hospital after an attack on a military base in the Imam Sahib District in the Afghan province of Kunduz, a local doctor told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to a security source, a car bomb exploded at the local commissary and then the attackers clashed with the troops. The battalion is still cordoned off by the Afghan forces.