CORRECTION - Baghdad Refutes Reports That Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Refineries Was Launched From Iraq

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Iraqi authorities on Sunday denied media allegations that its territory was used to launch drones that attacked Saudi oil refineries.

"Iraq denies reports published in various media and social networks that the country's territory was used for a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Iraq stresses that, according to the constitution, it is obligated to disallow use of its territory for attacks on its neighbors, brothers, and friends; and the Iraqi government will have a severe response for those who try to violate the constitution," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The government has also formed a committee to monitor reports regarding the situation, according to the statement.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery in Eastern Province and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh.

The Yemeni Houthi movement took responsibility for the attack.