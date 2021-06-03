UrduPoint.com
CORRECTION - Biden Admin. Bans 59 Chinese Military, Surveillance Firms From Getting US Investments

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Biden administration has banned 59 Chinese military and surveillance firms from acquiring US investors or investments, the White House announced on Thursday.

"Today, President Biden signed an Executive Order to further address the ongoing national emergency declared in ...

November 12, 2020 with respect to the threat posed by the military-industrial complex of the People's Republic of China," the White House said in a statement. The current executive order will "prohibit - in a targeted and scoped manner - US investments in Chinese companies that undermine the security or democratic values of the United States and our allies."

Specifically, US persons will be prohibited "from engaging in the purchase or sale of any publicly traded securities" with the listed Chinese companies or individuals determined to be connected with them, the statement said.

