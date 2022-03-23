UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Biden Approval Rating Declines To 40% - Poll

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 02:10 AM

CORRECTION - Biden Approval Rating Declines to 40% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) President Joe Biden 's approval rating has tumbled to only 40% this week, a poll conducted by Reuters/IPsos revealed, noting that Biden's rating is the same as his predecessor, Donald Trump, at the same time period.

Some 54% of American voters disapprove of Biden's performance, according to the survey.

At least 77% of the Democratic voters approve the actions of their leaders, only 10% of Republicans and 27% of independents voted in favor of Biden.

The rating of Biden mirrors the one of Trump at the similar period of the presidency, the poll revealed.

The poll was conducted between March 21 and March 22 and involved 1005 registered voters, including 432 Democratic supporters, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Related Topics

Trump Same March

Recent Stories

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girls’ education

2 hours ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous ..

Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous country: President

2 hours ago
 International conference on education concludes at ..

International conference on education concludes at SU with recommendations

2 hours ago
 Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kreml ..

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

2 hours ago
 Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russi ..

Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russian Defense Ministry

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>