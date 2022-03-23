CORRECTION - Biden Approval Rating Declines to 40% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) President Joe Biden 's approval rating has tumbled to only 40% this week, a poll conducted by Reuters/IPsos revealed, noting that Biden's rating is the same as his predecessor, Donald Trump, at the same time period.

Some 54% of American voters disapprove of Biden's performance, according to the survey.

At least 77% of the Democratic voters approve the actions of their leaders, only 10% of Republicans and 27% of independents voted in favor of Biden.

The rating of Biden mirrors the one of Trump at the similar period of the presidency, the poll revealed.

The poll was conducted between March 21 and March 22 and involved 1005 registered voters, including 432 Democratic supporters, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.