CORRECTION - Biden Approves $345Mln in US Defense Aid to Taiwan - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden approved up to $345 million in defense aid to Taiwan, the president said in a memorandum to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority...

to direct the drawdown of up to $345 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan," the memorandum said on Friday.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said that it seeks to maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and remains committed to prior agreements between the United States and China regarding Taiwan.

However, the aid also comes amid a break in military-to-military contact between the United States and China.