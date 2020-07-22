CORRECTION - California Surpasses New York as US State With Most COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) California has overtaken New York as the US state with the most reported novel coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The data shows that by midday Wednesday California has reported 409,382 novel coronavirus cases while New York has reported 408,181 cases.

New York is leading US states in the number of virus-related deaths with 32,520 fatalities as of noon on Wednesday, while California has reported 7,890 deaths.

California has a substantially larger population than New York, 39.5 million and 19.4 million, respectively.

Overall, the United States has reported 3.91 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 142,000 virus-related deaths, according to the data.