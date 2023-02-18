CORRECTION - China Hopes Germany Will Play Constructive Role in Ukrainian Crisis - Wang Yi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Beijing hopes that a ceasefire will be agreed in Ukraine soon and that Berlin will act constructively to advance the peace process, China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"China has always been committed to peace, advocating for reconciliation, promotion of peace talks as well as an early ceasefire and an end to hostilities. We hope that Germany will play a constructive role and help ease tensions," Wang said.

The Chinese diplomat assured Chancellor Scholz, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, that China would continue pushing for peace talks in Ukraine "however tough the situation may get."

The official warned that a prolonged crisis raised the stakes for Europe and made "incidents" such as last September's blasts at the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea all the more likely.

Russia called them a terrorist attack and demanded a full investigation.

"We understand the concern of European countries about the Ukrainian crisis. As the crisis drags on, Europe suffers more and more damage and incidents like Nord Stream explosions are prone to happen from time to time," he said.

Wang also said China and Germany should join forces in supporting free trade and protecting global supply chains. He suggested that Europe and Germany rebuild ties with his country in full and bolster mutually beneficial cooperation.