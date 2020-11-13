UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

CORRECTION - Co-chairs of Russian-Venezuelan Intergov't Commission to Meet in December - Rodriguez

The co-chairs of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission will hold a meeting in December, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday

"The presidents [of the commission] will meet next month. The format of the meeting will be determined later," Rodriguez said during her visit to Moscow.

"The presidents [of the commission] will meet next month. The format of the meeting will be determined later," Rodriguez said during her visit to Moscow.

