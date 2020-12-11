CORRECTION - Efficiency of AstraZeneca Vaccine May Be Boosted If Combined With Sputnik V - Gamaleya

- Home
Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The head of Russia's Gamaleya research institute that developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine expressed the belief on Friday that AstraZeneca's vaccine's efficacy might increase if combined with a component of Sputnik V.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca company would start clinical trials of its vaccine in combination with a component of Sputnik V by the end of the year.
"We expect that the efficacy of their vaccine will increase with the use of a second component," Alexander Gintsburg explained to Sputnik.