CORRECTION - Emergency Services Say Number of Injured From Cafe Blast in St. Petersburg Rose to 15

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The number of victims of the explosion at a cafe in the center of Russia's St. Petersburg has increased to 15, a representative of emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The number of victims of the explosion at a cafe in Saint Petersburg has increased to 15 people, according to the updated information," the representative said, adding that one person died.

Another source told Sputnik that famous Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in the blast.