Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

CORRECTION - Estonian, Finnish Presidents Discuss Climate, Energy at Bilateral Meeting - Tallinn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and her Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, discussed bilateral issues, climate neutrality and energy during a meeting in Helsinki, the Estonian president's office said on Thursday.

The Estonian leader is in Finland on a working visit. Apart from talks with the country's head, Kaljulaid is set to visit the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, a Finnish intergovernmental think tank, and the innovative programming school Hive.

"President Kersti Kaljulaid ... met with her Finnish colleague President Sauli Niinisto today in Helsinki to discuss Baltic-Nordic cooperation, common goals for renewable energy and climate neutrality, and the Three Seas Initiative summit," the office said in a statement.

The statement went on to cite Kaljulaid as saying that the two countries had several opportunities to deepen their cooperation. The Estonian president added that both states had "a common understanding of the importance of protecting the Baltic Sea and the Arctic, and reducing carbon emissions."

The Three Seas Initiative is a high-level forum gathering 12 Central and Eastern European countries of the EU. The meeting was initiated in 2015 and aims at boosting cooperation, especially in the economy, and dialogue between the states.

