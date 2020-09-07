CORRECTION - EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls for Inclusive Dialogue in Belarus Amid Ongoing Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has called for an inclusive dialogue between the government and pro-opposition protesters in Belarus as a fresh wave of demonstrations on Sunday resulted in numerous arrests.

People opposed to the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took to the streets in the capital of Minsk and other cities of Belarus for unauthorized rallies on Sunday. Police reinforced presence to ensure public order. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, the unauthorized protests resulted in hundreds of people detained across the country. The exact number is expected to be specified on Monday morning.

"Once again, impressive mass demonstrations in Minsk & other cities show determination of Belarusian people to achieve their freedoms, rights & democracy.

All this in spite of arrests, intimidation & violence from #Belarus authorities. Inclusive national dialogue is needed," Borrell said on Twitter.

Mass opposition protests were held across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election which saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted on that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 130 security officers.