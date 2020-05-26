CORRECTION - EU Needs to Cooperate With China Despite Differences - European Council President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The European Union is not "naive" about China but it knows the importance of cooperation despite differences, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said Tuesday.

"We are very clear. As European Union, we are not naive about Chinese behavior at the international level. And we know that it's important to cooperate even if we don't share the same approach on different topics," Michel told a press conference.

Germany is expected to host a summit of EU and Chinese leaders in Leipzig on September 14.

The coronavirus epidemic has caused cancellations or delays of many meetings slated for the spring and summer, but European countries are beginning to gradually ease restrictions.

"As you probably know, in principle, we will have in the next months, probably, by the end of the year a summit between China and all the European member states, and it means that we are working with all the member states in order to prepare our strategy, in order to prepare our position towards China," Michel said.