CORRECTION - EU Says Volume Of New Sanctions Against Russia Not Determined Yet, Work Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The volume and type of new sanctions by the EU against Russia are not determined yet, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday, adding that the relevant work is ongoing.

"As you know, we cannot go into detail right now on the type of sanctions because we simply do not have more details at our disposal.

When it comes to the work on sanctions, this work is ongoing. We have never said that the work on sanctions was stopped," Stano told reporters.

