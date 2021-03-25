UrduPoint.com
CORRECTION - EU, US Agree To Coordinate Actions Toward China - Borrell

CORRECTION - EU, US Agree to Coordinate Actions Toward China - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Top EU and US diplomats agreed to launch a dialogue to form a coordinated approach toward China, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"We agree to launch European Union - United States dialogue on China as a forum to discuss the full range of related challenges and opportunities.

We decided to continue meetings at the senior official and expert levels on topics such as reciprocity, economic issues, resilience, human rights, security, multilateralism and areas for constructive relations with China, such as climate change," Borrell said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

