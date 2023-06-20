UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Explorer On Board Ship That Launched Now-Missing Submarine Makes Contact, Says 'I'm OK'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

CORRECTION - Explorer on Board Ship That Launched Now-Missing Submarine Makes Contact, Says 'I'm OK'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Rory Golden, an Irish explorer on board the Polar Prince ship, which launched the submersible that had vanished in the Atlantic, has made contact, saying that he is alright.

"I'm OK. We are all focussed on board here for our friends. Please do not ask for their Names, as this is most insensitive. Please do not speculate. I have seen some comments already on social media that are highly inappropriate and insensitive," Golden said on social media, adding that the crew's "online and internet options are being restricted in order to keep bandwidth available for the co-ordinated effort that is taking place.

"

On Sunday, the submarine of the OceanGate Expeditions company went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people and oxygen supply that can last for 96 hours. Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, is reportedly on board. Since Monday morning, the search and rescue operation is underway.

Related Topics

Internet Social Media Company Ireland Sunday Gold All

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

12 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

13 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.