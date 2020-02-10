UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CORRECTION - First Film From Barack Obama's Production Company Wins Best Documentary Oscar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

CORRECTION - First Film From Barack Obama's Production Company Wins Best Documentary Oscar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) American Factory, the first movie produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions company, has won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, the movie tells the story of a Chinese company's factory in the state of Ohio and its employees.

Meanwhile, Toy Story 4 and Hair love have won Oscars for the best animated feature film and the best animated short film respectively.

The best original screenplay Oscar has been awarded to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho for Parasite and the best adapted screenplay Oscar has been given to Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit.

The 92nd academy Awards ceremony is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Film And Movies China Company North Korea Oscar Best Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

8 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

9 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

10 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

10 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

10 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.