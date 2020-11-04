UrduPoint.com
CORRECTION - Four People Stabbed In Washington, DC - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

CORRECTION - Four People Stabbed in Washington, DC - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) A woman and three men were stabbed in Washington, DC, several blocls from the White House, on election night, NBC broadcaster said citing the police.

According to the broadcaster, the injuries were non-life-threatening and the injured were hospitalized.

DC police reported a stabbing on their Twitter account.

"Stabbing: 1400 b/o New York Avenue, NW. LOF: Lookout is for Suspects (1 & 2) B/Ms wearing all black clothing and Suspect (3) B/F wearing black sweatpants w/ white stripe, orange leggings and a dark gray coat armed with a knife," the police said.

