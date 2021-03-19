CORRECTION - French Regulator Recommends Resuming Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The French National Authority for Health (HAS) has recommended resuming the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine but only for people who are aged 55 years or older, the Parisien newspaper reported on Friday.

"Following the opinion of EMA [European Medicines Agency], HAS greenlights the resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca for people aged 55 and more. Thanks to all the doctors and pharmacists who will be called up today to continue the vaccination campaign," Health Minister Olivier Veran wrote on Twitter.

This particular age restriction is related to the fact that the rare cases of blood clotting disorders were recorded in people under 55 years old.

France, like many other European countries, suspended the use of the vaccine over blood clot concerns earlier this week. On Thursday, the EMA said that it had found no evidence that the vaccine is associated with increased risks of blood clot events, prompting member states to resume inoculations with the drug.